Russian President Embarks on Business Trip to Petersburg, Attends Economic Forum

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a business trip to Petersburg on Friday, where he is scheduled to meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and participate in the Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to the Russian RT, the meeting between Putin and Al Nahyan will take place before the Russian president's participation in the forum's plenary session.

The UAE is a guest of honor in the 2023 edition of the Petersburg International Economic Forum, highlighting the strategic relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed Russia's keenness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the UAE.

In addition, the Algerian president, who is currently visiting Russia, will also take part in the economic forum and is expected to address the participants.

Earlier, Peskov announced that Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg forum would comprehensively assess the Russian economy and outline its development prospects.