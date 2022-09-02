Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russian MoF: Moscow is ready to supply isotope products to Iraq

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-02T06:31:31+0000
Russian MoF: Moscow is ready to supply isotope products to Iraq

Shafaq News / Russia is ready to supply isotope products to Iraq, said Alexander Kinshchak, Director of the Department for the Middle East and North Africa of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The Russian side has indicated readiness to assist Iraqi partners in the field of non-power applications of nuclear energy and the supply of isotope products, as well as training personnel in specialized Russian universities in the relevant specialties,” RIA Novosti quotes Knishchak.

According to him, Russia is also ready to implement major joint projects.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and urges all parties to the conflict to take a responsible approach and renounce violence.

(RT)

related

Russia accuses the United States of funding a military biological program in Ukraine 

Date: 2022-03-10 15:54:25
Russia accuses the United States of funding a military biological program in Ukraine 

US pressure on Central Asia very dangerous — Russian Foreign Ministry

Date: 2021-10-15 12:53:31
US pressure on Central Asia very dangerous — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia begins evacuating its base in Ain Issa

Date: 2021-02-21 18:44:29
Russia begins evacuating its base in Ain Issa

Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on Facebook

Date: 2022-02-26 08:22:48
Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on Facebook

Russia expels 40 German diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat move

Date: 2022-04-25 16:52:34
Russia expels 40 German diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat move

Russian forces attack from three sides in Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-25 06:35:45
Russian forces attack from three sides in Ukraine

Accusations Of Russian "Atrocities" In Ukraine Prompt Calls For Tougher Sanctions, Prosecutions

Date: 2022-04-03 15:24:31
Accusations Of Russian "Atrocities" In Ukraine Prompt Calls For Tougher Sanctions, Prosecutions

In big bid to punish Moscow, EU bans most Russia oil imports

Date: 2022-05-31 14:21:04
In big bid to punish Moscow, EU bans most Russia oil imports