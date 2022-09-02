Russian MoF: Moscow is ready to supply isotope products to Iraq

Shafaq News / Russia is ready to supply isotope products to Iraq, said Alexander Kinshchak, Director of the Department for the Middle East and North Africa of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The Russian side has indicated readiness to assist Iraqi partners in the field of non-power applications of nuclear energy and the supply of isotope products, as well as training personnel in specialized Russian universities in the relevant specialties,” RIA Novosti quotes Knishchak.

According to him, Russia is also ready to implement major joint projects.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and urges all parties to the conflict to take a responsible approach and renounce violence.

(RT)