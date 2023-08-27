Russian Investigative Committee confirms plane crash victims’ identities, including 'Wagner' founder

Shafaq News / The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Sunday that DNA test results have definitively confirmed the identities of the 10 individuals who tragically lost their lives in a private plane crash just last Wednesday. Among those who perished was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private Russian military entity known as 'Wagner'.

According to the Committee's report, the identities of all 10 individuals "correspond to the names listed on the flight's passenger manifest."

This development follows Friday's announcement by the Committee, revealing the successful recovery of the victims' remains and the retrieval of the aircraft's two black boxes.

In a statement issued on Telegram, they noted, "The bodies of the 10 deceased have been located at the crash site. DNA tests are currently underway to establish their identities. Investigative teams have secured the flight recorders, and an extensive examination of the site is presently in progress."

While investigators have not publicly disclosed their working hypotheses or the potential causes behind the incident, possible scenarios include the prospect of an explosive device planted onboard, as preliminary assessments by US intelligence have indicated, or the plane being struck by a surface-to-air missile, or even pilot error.

On Friday, the Kremlin vehemently denied any involvement in the incident, categorically dismissing it as 'baseless falsehoods'. This denial arrives in the wake of mounting suspicions linking Moscow to the demise of Prigozhin, stemming from his unsuccessful uprising against the Russian military back in June.