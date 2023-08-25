Russian investigators retrieve bodies and black boxes from plane crash amid speculations

Shafaq News/ Russian authorities announced on Friday that they had discovered the remains of the ten victims who tragically perished in the recent plane crash, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of the Wagner Group. Additionally, the plane's two black boxes have been recovered.

Genetic testing is currently underway to ascertain the identities of the deceased. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Russia, prompting speculation about the circumstances of the crash.

The Russian Investigative Committee shared through the Telegram platform, "The bodies of the ten deceased have been located at the crash site. Genetic tests are being conducted to confirm their identities. The flight recorders have been secured, and a thorough site examination is ongoing."

While Moscow has initiated an investigation into potential violations of air traffic regulations, concerns over the possibility of a planned assassination of Prigozhin have emerged. However, the Russian Investigative Committee has not commented on these speculations.

The Kremlin swiftly dismissed claims of involvement in Yevgeny Prigozhin's demise. Rumors implicating Kremlin authorities began circulating after the private jet carrying Prigozhin crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the media on Friday, acknowledging the tragic nature of the incident. He refuted allegations of foul play and government involvement, emphasizing that ongoing investigations would reveal the facts. Peskov urged patience as authorities worked to ascertain the actual cause of the crash.

President Vladimir Putin broke his silence on Thursday, offering condolences to the families of the ten victims and labeling the event a "tragedy." He acknowledged Prigozhin's complex history, mentioning his involvement in an armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in June. Putin alluded to "serious mistakes" made by Prigozhin in his life.

With Prigozhin's reported demise raising questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which gained prominence during the Ukraine conflict and holds a presence in African conflicts, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov refrained from providing concrete insights into the group's trajectory.