Russian Helicopter crashes Northeast Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-28T10:18:29+0000
Russian Helicopter crashes Northeast Syria

Shafaq News/ A Russian helicopter crashed today, Sunday, between Al-Rayhaniyah and Al-Qasimiyah northwest Tal Tamer in a Turkish-controlled territory in Northeastern Syria.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the helicopter crashed a few kilometers away from Al-Abkar station in Tal Tamer.

The source indicated that the Russian forces in Tal Tamer are in a state of security alert amidst reports of deaths and injuries among the helicopter staff.

Russian forces had built a military base in Tal Tamer since 2019 at the frontlines between Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish forces and its allies in Ras Al-Ain, northern Al-Hasakah.

