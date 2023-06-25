Russian Airstrike in Syria's Aleppo Claims 25 Victims: Opposition's Civil Defense

Shafaq News/ An airstrike allegedly conducted by Russian forces has claimed the lives of five and wounded at least 25 persons in the Syrian city of Aleppo, the opposition's Civil Defense reported on Sunday.

A statement by the Civil Defense said that "an initial toll of five civilians were killed, and over 20 others were injured."

The casualties resulted from what was described as a "massacre perpetrated by Russian warplanes targeting a vegetable and fruit market on the outskirts of Jisr al-Shughur, west of Idlib."

Al-Jazeera, citing sources within the opposition, stated that "the Russian bombardment on Jisr al-Shughur and its environs in northern Syria resulted in the death of nine individuals."