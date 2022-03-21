Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supply

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-21T12:59:17+0000
Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supply

Shafaq News/ Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said on Monday.

Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.

"It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on state television.

"The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more."

Novak said it would take Europe more than a year to replace the volume of oil it receives from Russia and it would have to pay significantly higher prices.

"European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect," Novak said.

"If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to."

Novak said Russia, which supplies 40% of Europe's gas, was fulfilling its obligations in full but that it would be entirely within its rights to retaliate against the European Union after Germany last month froze the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"In connection with ... the imposition of a ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline," Novak said.

"So far we are not taking such a decision," he said. "But European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that."

related

Biden is poised to ban Russian oil imports

Date: 2022-03-08 16:24:55
Biden is poised to ban Russian oil imports

UK: no talks with Russia before withdrawing from Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-27 13:37:23
UK: no talks with Russia before withdrawing from Ukraine

US, Russia agree to extend 'New START' nuclear arms treaty

Date: 2021-01-27 12:33:25
US, Russia agree to extend 'New START' nuclear arms treaty

Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week, UK Defence Ministry says

Date: 2022-03-10 09:42:38
Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week, UK Defence Ministry says

Russia detains head of hypersonic research facility in treason case

Date: 2021-08-12 15:53:22
Russia detains head of hypersonic research facility in treason case

Russia: our sovereign right to deploy troops on national territory poses no threat

Date: 2021-12-05 06:38:10
Russia: our sovereign right to deploy troops on national territory poses no threat

Ukraine Asks Russian Mothers To Fetch Captured Troops

Date: 2022-03-02 15:35:57
Ukraine Asks Russian Mothers To Fetch Captured Troops

Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Date: 2021-03-10 12:22:59
Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES