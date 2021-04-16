Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-16T16:43:03+0000
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

Shafaq News / Russia’s foreign minister announced Friday that 10 US diplomats would be asked to leave the country and eight American officials would be sanctioned.

Sergei Lavrov also said that Russia would proceed with “painful measures to America” and that it would halt the operation of “American funds and organizations that are directly trying to meddle in Russia’s domestic political life.”

Speaking during a joint news conference with his Serbian counterpart, the Russian diplomat admitted that the sanctions imposed on Russia’s banking system and its national debt could not be easily reciprocated.

It is worth noting that the Biden administration has announced the U.S. is expelling 10 Russian diplomats and imposing sanctions against dozens of people and companies, holding the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies.

related

Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia

Date: 2021-02-13 14:45:18
Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia

Russia threatens to block Twitter

Date: 2021-03-10 10:55:39
Russia threatens to block Twitter

Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Date: 2021-03-10 12:22:59
Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Russian Sukhoi Su-27 intercepts two American reconnaissance aircraft

Date: 2020-08-07 14:40:22
Russian Sukhoi Su-27 intercepts two American reconnaissance aircraft

Russia approves a third COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2021-02-20 16:56:20
Russia approves a third COVID-19 vaccine

Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

Date: 2021-03-17 18:39:46
Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Date: 2020-09-04 21:12:55
US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Alexei Navalny loses appeal against Russian prison camp sentence

Date: 2021-02-20 19:01:06
Alexei Navalny loses appeal against Russian prison camp sentence