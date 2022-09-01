Russia thwarts a Ukrainian Airdrop near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Russian aircraft repelled a Ukrainian airdrop near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russian media reported.

The RT Agency quoted the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region as saying that the Ukrainian airdrop was an attempt to “foil the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to the nuclear plant.”

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) set off on Wednesday from the Ukrainian capital towards the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to inspect for damage after shelling nearby sparked fears of a radiation disaster.

Russian forces captured the plant soon after launching their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which is close to the front lines. In addition, Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations of firing shells that have endangered the plant.

A Reuters witness said the IAEA team set off from Kyiv in a convoy of vehicles. The mission is being led by the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and comes after extensive negotiations.