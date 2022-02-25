Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-25T16:46:23+0000

Shafaq News/ Russia has been suspended from the Council of Europe following its invasion of Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday. The Council of Europe was formed after World War Two to protect human rights and the rule of law across the continent. It is separate from the European Union. "The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, of which Italy holds the presidency, has taken the decision to exclude the Russian Federation from its membership," Di Maio said in a statement. "Italy considers this to be a necessary measure in light of Russia's unacceptable military aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law," he added. Source: Reuters

related

US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

Date: 2021-12-03 18:08:20

Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Date: 2021-03-10 12:22:59

NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Date: 2022-01-31 19:33:47

Russia and the United States send military reinforcements to their bases in Northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-05-31 09:52:19

Russia accuses U.S. of "Gross Interference" in its Internal Affairs

Date: 2021-01-31 16:18:06

EU agrees on sanctions against Russia

Date: 2022-02-22 18:22:23

US Intelligence Finds Russia Planning Ukraine Offensive

Date: 2021-12-04 06:48:28

Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

Date: 2021-03-17 18:39:46