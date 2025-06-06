Russia strikes Kyiv with drones and missiles: 20+ casualties reported

Shafaq News/ Russia launched a wave of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine overnight, causing over 20 casualties in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

"Kyiv came under another attack involving UAVs and ballistic missiles. Rescuers are responding to the aftermath at several locations across the city," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed four deaths and 20 injuries, including 16 hospitalized. Fires reportedly broke out across several districts, affecting a residential building, a civil infrastructure facility, and a metal hangar. Train tracks in the region were also damaged, causing delays of up to 90 minutes.

Western regions were also targeted. Ternopil's regional military administration chief, Vyacheslav Negoda, described it as “the most massive” air assault to date, with multiple hits. In Lutsk, five people were injured, and damage was reported to homes, educational institutions, and a government building. Khmelnytsky also suffered building and vehicle damage.

The assault follows Ukrainian drone strikes that destroyed Russian strategic bombers in recent days. According to Ukrainian intelligence, drones hidden in wooden sheds were used to destroy several nuclear-capable aircraft inside Russia.

In a call with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retaliation, while Kremlin officials hinted at an unspecified response.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones reportedly hit Russia’s Tula region, injuring three. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin noted that ten drones targeting the capital were intercepted overnight.