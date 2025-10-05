Russia hit 18 sites in Zaporizhzhia as civilian damage mounts

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russian forces launched extensive attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, striking 18 localities with missiles, drones, artillery, and rocket systems, regional authorities said on Sunday.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, reported that one missile hit Heorhiivske and 13 airstrikes targeted settlements, including Zaporizhzhia city, Huliaipole, and Poltavka.

“More than 400 drones, mostly FPV models, struck towns, causing at least 89 cases of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.”

In recent days, similar bombardments near Zaporizhzhia have disrupted electricity and water supplies, leaving nine injured and one dead, according to local officials.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claimed that its battlegroups inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian forces across several fronts, citing the destruction of tanks, artillery systems, and Western-supplied vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure in a drone strike on a railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, which killed one person and injured dozens. Kyiv also alleged that China provided satellite imagery to support Russian strikes — an accusation not addressed by Beijing.