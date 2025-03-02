UK, France push Ukraine-Russia peace plan ahead of Extraordinary Summit

Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom and France are working on a Ukraine-Russia peace plan to present to the US, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer described his role as a “bridge” between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizing the need to refocus efforts on securing peace.

He confirmed he had reached out to both leaders, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, to restore diplomatic cohesion. “We need to find a way to work together because after three years of bloody conflict, achieving a lasting peace is imperative,” Starmer asserted.

Starmer’s announcement comes ahead of a high-stakes summit in London, where Zelensky is set to meet with European leaders.

Notably, the Ukrainian President had recently been involved in a tense exchange with President Donald Trump, following sharp criticism from the US President. The situation escalated with Trump reportedly cutting the meeting short and asking Zelensky to leave the White House.