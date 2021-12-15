Russia considers the U.S. statement about deploying troops fuels the “feelings of hatred”

Shafaq News/ the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that White House statements about the possibility of sending military forces to Eastern Europe would “fuel” feelings of hatred against Russia and provoke feelings of revenge in Kyiv.

Ryabkov stressed that the White House spokesperson's statements "are aimed primarily at raising the rageful feelings in Kyiv, and “inflaming” the anti-Russian hate speech, as well as supporting the approach of the self-proclaimed countries on the front line."

These Russian statements come in response to the White House's announcement that it is “studying” sending troops to Eastern Europe in if the situation around Ukraine is escalated.

On Monday, Russia said it may be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to what it sees as NATO's plans to do the same.

The warning from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised the risk of a new arms build-up on the continent, with East-West tensions at their worst since the Cold War ended three decades ago.