Russia, Ukraine trade attacks across multiple fronts

Shafaq News– Moscow/ Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine exchanged strikes on Wednesday as fighting intensified across multiple fronts, with both sides reporting casualties and damage to military infrastructure.

In a statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported coordinated attacks using aircraft, drones, missiles, and artillery against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, drone production sites, depots, and temporary troop positions at 140 locations, claiming about 1,280 Ukrainian casualties over the past 24 hours.

The Center group, the ministry added, struck Ukraine’s Azov special forces brigade, while the West group advanced to “stronger positions” and inflicted roughly 190 additional losses, as air defenses intercepted a HIMARS rocket and shot down 106 Ukrainian drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces hit the Oskolneftesnab oil depot near Kotel in Russia’s Belgorod region, sparking what is described as a major fire at a key fuel supply site. Kyiv noted strikes on a logistics warehouse linked to Russia’s 20th Motor Rifle Division in Russian-held Donetsk region, along with damage to fuel storage tanks at the Temp strategic reserve facility in the Yaroslavl region during earlier operations.

It also reported intercepting or disrupting missiles and 81 drones, logging 221 combat engagements over the past day and claiming Russian losses exceeded 1,000 personnel, along with tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, drones, and military transport.