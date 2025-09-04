Russia-Ukraine casualties climb as war continues

Shafaq News – Kyiv / Moscow

More than one million Russian troops have been “eliminated” since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry reported that in the past 24 hours alone, Russian forces suffered 840 personnel losses, along with the destruction of 22 cruise missiles, 43 artillery systems, and 261 drones.

"Between saying and doing, many a pair of shoes is worn out."Iris MurdochThe combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 4, 2025. pic.twitter.com/9iUJ4AlALq — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Russian state news agency TASS, citing a security source, estimated Ukrainian casualties at around 11,000 per month. Military analyst Andrey Marochko asserted that Ukraine lost nearly 54,000 troops in Luhansk between June and August 2025, while claiming Russian forces destroyed 63 tanks, 770 artillery systems, more than 2,700 armored vehicles, and captured 31 settlements.

Last August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces are suffering an average of about 1,000 casualties per day in the ongoing war, nearly three times higher than Ukraine’s own losses.