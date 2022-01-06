Russia-Allied Forces to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-06T06:58:17+0000

Shafaq News/ A Russian-led military alliance said that it would send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the country’s president to help put down a growing protest movement there. The current chairman of the alliance, the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said that the troops would be stationed there only “for a limited period.” He did not give information about the number of soldiers that would move. The Kazakh president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, invited Russia on Wednesday. Calling the demonstrators “a band of international terrorists,” he said he was turning to Russia’s version of NATO, called the Collective Security Treaty Organization, to “help Kazakhstan overcome this terrorist threat.” On Sunday, the protests started in the oil town of Zhanaozen, after the government doubled the cost of liquefied petroleum gas — used to fuel vehicles in Kazakhstan — to about 100 tenge, or 22 cents, per liter. By the time the government announced on Tuesday that it would rescind the price increase, the protests had spread across the country, with broader demands for increased political representation and improved social benefits.

related

Helicopter carrying tourists crashes in Russia's Far East

Date: 2021-08-12 05:40:56

Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

Date: 2020-11-09 12:19:11

Russian COVID-19 vaccines efficient against new strains and has a long-period immunity

Date: 2021-03-01 13:29:15

Blast and fire kill 16 at Russian chemicals plant

Date: 2021-10-22 11:10:03

Russia plans its own space station in 2025

Date: 2021-04-20 16:22:59

Russia detains head of hypersonic research facility in treason case

Date: 2021-08-12 15:53:22

Russia says it thwarted ISIS attacks in Moscow region

Date: 2020-11-25 07:42:12

Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Date: 2021-03-09 14:59:48