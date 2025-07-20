Russia: 80+ Ukrainian drone targets hit in 24h

Shafaq News – Moscow/Kyiv

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced, on Sunday, that its forces had eliminated 84 Ukrainian drone-related targets within 24 hours.

Battlegroup West reported shooting down 31 Ukrainian UAVs and striking 53 command centers, while Battlegroup East hit 28 drone hubs and an ammunition depot.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff estimated that Russian troop losses have exceeded one million since the war began on February 24, 2022, including 1,040 in the past 24 hours. The report also cited the destruction of 11,035 tanks, more than 23,000 armored vehicles, 55,727 military transport units, and nearly 47,000 drones.

These developments followed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement that Kyiv had proposed new talks with Moscow for next week, although no specifics on timing or format were disclosed. The Kremlin has yet to respond.