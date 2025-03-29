Rubio: USAID era is now over

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be shut down by July 2025, with its remaining operations integrated into the State Department’s diplomatic branch.

Secretary Rubio highlighted that while well-managed foreign aid can enhance national interests, secure borders, and strengthen alliances, USAID had strayed from its original mission. He criticized the agency for its high costs and limited benefits, and credited the US President Donald Trump for putting an end to what he deemed a fiscally irresponsible approach, stating, Thanks to Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over.”

“We are concentrating aid efforts on what directly benefits our nation and citizens,” Rubio announced, assuring that essential humanitarian programs will continue, alongside targeted investments that benefit both international partners and the US economy.

In a briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce explained that the closure is part of a broader reorganization initiative. According to the plan, certain USAID functions will be realigned with the State Department, while others will be discontinued for failing to align with the administration’s priorities.

The decision has sparked significant backlash from both Democrats and some Republicans, who argue that dismantling USAID weakens US global influence and plays into the hands of rivals like China. Max Stier, CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, stressed that only Congress has the authority to undo its own creations, calling the move a dangerous precedent.

Legal challenges are already underway. Recently, a federal appeals court lifted an injunction that temporarily blocked the closure of USAID, allowing the process to continue. Critics warn that shutting down the agency could lead to global humanitarian crises, particularly in the areas of health and food security.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, condemned the decision, stating, “Millions have gone hungry while American-grown food rotted in storage. Access to lifesaving healthcare and education was wiped away in a matter of days.”

On his first day in the White House, Trump ordered a freeze on all US foreign aid for 90 days and a review of whether aid programs align with his administration's policy.

Some programs that were designated to provide food aid to children in developing countries, as well as to treat and prevent diseases such as polio, malaria, tuberculosis, Ebola, and HIV/AIDS, are set to be canceled.

The USAID distributed nearly $43.8 billion in aid in 2023, and in total, the US government spent $71.9 billion on foreign aid, approximately 1.2% of the total federal budget.