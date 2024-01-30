Royal Innovative: “Uninterrupted, healthy and reliable food supply is essential for a pandemic-free future”

Over the last two years, there were food crises in several regions as indicated by rising food prices. Boris Volfman, Founder of Royal Innovative said, “We mediate the delivery of agricultural products grown in many countries. We are at the service of producers seeking new markets and the world citizens for their agricultural needs.”

World Economic Forum’s The Global Risks Report 2024 has recently been announced. 2 out of 3 world leaders (66%) see the biggest risk in extreme weather. 18% of respondents point to “disrupted supply chains for food” among the top 10 risks.

“COVID-19 has infected more than 701 million people worldwide, and killed almost 7 million of them. We follow some experts telling that the next pandemic may be far worse and might happen sooner than we think. Uninterrupted, healthy and reliable food supply chain is essential for a pandemic-free future,” said Boris Volfman, Founder of Royal Innovative.

“We can see that the future is not fixed. Many different futures are conceivable in the next decade. This drives uncertainty in the short term. It also makes room for hope. Alongside global risks lie unique opportunities.”

“There is hope on the horizon”

In 2023, climate change featured prominently on the world’s agenda. Humanity has just lived through the hottest 12-month period in at least 125 thousand years. Many disasters occurred due to this. In 2023, the United States alone experienced 28 separate weather or climate disasters that each resulted in at least $1 billion in damages.

Pointing out that this serious destruction also opens the door to significant gains against climate change, Volfman said:

“Within the scope of COP28 held in Dubai in December, world leaders agreed for the first time to ‘move away’ from oil and gas. This is very important for a healthier, more prosperous and sustainable world. I can also say that COP28 in Dubai in December was almost a food summit. In other words, it was a climate summit focused on the impact and dependency of our food systems on nature... This is one of the factors that is on the horizon and will give us hope. We can move towards a next-gen agricultural model that meets the global demand for food and related products. We also need more cooperation of parties for this model to be successful.”

“We have to feed the world’s growing population”

Agriculture is one of the world’s largest industries, employing 26% of the workforce across the globe, according to data by the World Bank. For instance it is 3% in the Eurozone, where as 19% in MENA and 52% in Sub-Saharan Africa. The global average of agricultural land based on 193 countries is 38%. It is 39% in the Eurozone, and 46% in Africa.

“We cannot create new agricultural lands, and even existing ones are damaged and become unusable for various reasons,” said Boris Volfman. “At the end of the day, we need to get more of what we have to feed the world’s growing population. We cannot grow all agricultural products everywhere. We must produce the appropriate ones in the right geographies and deliver them to all corners of the world in accordance with the regional needs,” he added.

Bridge between the farmers and the world

Telling that they act as a bridge between the farmers and the world, Royal Innovative Founder Boris Volfman, concluded:

“We mediate the delivery of agricultural products grown in many countries. We are at the service of producers seeking new markets and the world citizens for their agricultural needs. We support them with our scope of services such as locating farmers, quality control, product selection, price negotiation, packaging and logistics. Our mission is to make opportunities available to our clients in the safest, fastest and most cost-effective way possible.”