Raisi holds first phone call with Saudi Crown Prince

Shafaq News / Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi conducted his first-ever phone call with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, amid the ongoing deadly violence in Israel and Gaza over the past three days.

Iranian media outlets reported that President Raisi and the Saudi Crown Prince discussed the urgent need to halt war crimes against Palestinians.

Additionally, during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, bin Salman emphasized "the necessity of ending the attack on the Gaza Strip," highlighting his country's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia's firm stance against targeting civilians in any form and emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law.