Shafaq News- Moscow

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to increase its workforce at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant to 200 specialists, Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

Speaking to Russian state broadcaster Vesti, Likhachev, who previously confirmed the return of 135 employees to the site, noted that talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leaders had prioritized continued construction, maintenance, and technical support. The personnel include construction workers and technicians responsible for operating Bushehr’s first reactor, which he praised as a reliable source of electricity despite the difficult conditions.

Rosatom has been gradually returning personnel to Bushehr after evacuating more than 700 personnel following the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February 2026.

Located on Iran’s Gulf coast, Bushehr is the Middle East’s first civilian nuclear power plant. Construction began in the 1970s under German companies, including Siemens, but stopped after the 1979 revolution before Russian engineers resumed the project by integrating new equipment into the existing structures. The plant’s first reactor remains operational, while Moscow and Tehran continue building additional units to expand electricity generation.

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