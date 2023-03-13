Rocket attack hits US site in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / An American site, "Green Village," located in northeastern Syria was hit by a rocket attack on Monday.

According to a statement from US forces, "On March 13 at 8:23 pm local time in Syria, two rockets fell near coalition forces in the Green Village at the support site for the mission in northeastern Syria."

The statement indicated that no US or coalition forces were killed or injured, and there was no damage to the infrastructure or equipment of the coalition.

The statement also confirmed that "US forces found rocket debris at the point of impact" and that "US forces in northeastern Syria are investigating this incident, and there are no claims of responsibility at this time."

Colonel Joe Buccino, spokesperson for US Central Command, said that "rocket attacks of this kind put coalition forces and civilian populations at risk, and undermine the stability and security that have been hard-won in Syria and the region."