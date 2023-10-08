Rising casualties and injuries in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Shafaq News / Israeli reports, citing the Ministry of Health and Magen David Adom, indicated that the death toll from the recent escalation has risen to potentially 350, with over 1800 individuals injured.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has officially confirmed 1864 injuries, including 19 in critical condition, 293 in serious condition, 315 in moderate condition, 715 with minor injuries, along with 20 cases of panic and 181 injuries undergoing medical assessment.

Israeli sources also reported that around 750 people are still missing, with up to 100 individuals, including children, having been taken captive by Palestinian fighters.

On the other hand, authorities in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday morning that 313 people, including 20 children, have lost their lives, and approximately 1990 people have been injured, with the casualty count expected to rise further due to Israeli airstrikes.