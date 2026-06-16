Reza Pehlavi urges support for protesters instead of deal with Tehran

Shafaq News- London

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, called on the international community on Tuesday to support anti-government protesters rather than pursue an agreement with Tehran, warning of the consequences of any deal that leaves Iran’s current authorities in power.

In a statement after meetings with British lawmakers during a visit to London, Pahlavi said the international community should back opposition protesters instead of striking a deal with the Iranian government. “Dealing with this regime would be a failure, and we will all face the consequences.” Pahlavi, 65, argued that Iran’s leadership has been engaged in a struggle against the Iranian people for nearly five decades.

“The regime’s war against the Iranian people has continued for 47 years. Just as it has never reconciled with its own people, it will never reconcile with the world.”

Earlier on the day, US President Donald Trump said the agreement between the United States and Iran is moving into a second phase, describing it as fair. He told reporters at the G7 summit that his decision to sign the memorandum of understanding was driven by the need to ensure Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. “All hell will rain down on Iran if it tries to get a nuclear weapon," he warned.