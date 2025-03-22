Religious broadcasts spark debate in Syria’s Damascus

Shafaq News/ A public debate has recently surfaced in Syria’s Damascus after vehicles broadcasting messages inviting listeners to embrace Islam were reported in several neighborhoods, including areas with a Christian majority, according to Arab media outlets.

Tensions escalated when one such vehicle stopped in front of Mar Elias Church in the Dweila district, prompting locals to intervene, as media reports cited witnesses.

In response, Syrian man Badruddin Juha reportedly drove through the capital playing Christian hymns over loudspeakers. In a video message, he said the act was intended to "support freedom, equal rights, and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities."

“When one part of Syrian society is granted a privilege, that same right should extend to all others,” he said.

الأصوات المناهضة لممارسات بعض الجماعات المتطـ،رفة ولمحاولات تغيير وجه #سوريا المتنوع والحضاري، تعلو أكثر فأكثر في سوريا.. الناشط السوري بدر الدين جحا، وهو مسلم، نشر فيديو ظهر فيه يقود سيارته في شوارع دمشق وتعلو منها الترانيم المسيحية.. "ما يحق لمكوّن سوري يحق للمكوّنات الأخرى". pic.twitter.com/qiRNr1NDi0 — Wa Laken ... ولكن (@walaken_show) March 21, 2025

Two days later, Juha appeared in another video claiming that unidentified individuals—whom he said were not affiliated with Syria’s general security forces—attempted to detain him at his home. He stated that he would not comply unless a senior security official from Damascus carried out the arrest in person.

The incident prompted widespread reaction on social media. Some users criticized Juha’s actions as “provocative,” while others expressed concern for his safety and supported his position if his claims proved accurate.

Syrian authorities have not issued a public statement on the matter.