Category: World

Date: 2022-05-09T07:57:14+0000
Raisi to visit a Gulf country soon

Shafaq News / Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi will visit one of the Gulf countries soon.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, will visit Iran, Germany, Britain and other European states starting this week on a trip expected to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe, a source briefed on the visit said.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, ruler of one of the world's top natural gas exporters, will visit Iran and then head on an "extensive visit to the EU and UK", said the source, requesting anonymity as the trip has yet to be officially announced.

