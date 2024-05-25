Raisi's widow expected to run in Iran's early presidential election

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Iranian reports indicated that around 20 prominent political figures are expected to participate in the upcoming early presidential election, including Jamileh Alamolhoda, the widow of the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to a report by the reformist newspaper "Ham Mihan", as published by Erem News, "Jamileh Alamolhoda, the eldest daughter of Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday prayer leader of Mashhad and a member of the Assembly of Experts, has been mentioned among the principalist candidates for the presidential election."

The report noted, "Jamileh Alamolhoda's name was rarely heard before Ebrahim Raisi became president, except in her role as the Secretary of the Council for Updating the Educational System in the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution."

The newspaper emphasized, "Her presence is important for the principalists to continue her husband's governmental policies and potentially become Iran's first female president. However, we must await the Guardian Council's reaction if she registers as a candidate."

Jamileh Alamolhoda married Raisi at the age of 18 and is now 59 years old. She holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy of Education from Tarbiat Modares University, awarded in 2001, and is a mother of two daughters.

Before Raisi assumed the presidency in August 2021, she was a researcher and lecturer at Iranian universities. In March 2020, she was appointed as the Secretary of the "Council for Transforming and Updating the Educational System" under the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.