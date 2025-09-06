RSF committing genocide in Darfur, Sudanese doctors warn

Shafaq News – Khartoum

On Saturday, Sudan Doctors Network (SDN) called the famine in El Fasher a “full-blown genocide,” accusing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of besieging civilians and blocking food and medicine in North Darfur.

The warning followed a World Health Organization (WHO) declaration that famine had taken hold in the city, where more than half a million people face starvation and disease.

In a statement, SDN Spokesperson Dr. Razan Elmahdi said every delay in lifting the siege meant “more victims and more children crippled by hunger,” adding that the international community’s silence amounted to “complicity in the crime.”

According to UN agencies, more than 1.5 million people have been displaced by fighting in El Fasher since April, with thousands sheltering in makeshift camps lacking food, clean water, and medicine. UNICEF has warned of “catastrophic levels of child hunger,” while the UN human rights office has condemned attacks on aid convoys and medical facilities.