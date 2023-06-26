Qatar Lifts Final COVID-19 Restrictions, Including Mask Requirements in Medical Facilities

Shafaq News/ Qatar's Ministry of Public Health announced on Monday the lifting of the final COVID-19 restrictions, signaling a significant step towards normalcy. The latest measures include removing mask-wearing requirements in medical facilities and customer service establishments.
According to the ministry's statement, employees working in customer service establishments are no longer obligated to wear masks during their work hours. Similarly, the general public is not required to wear masks when entering hospitals, health centers, and other healthcare facilities.
While celebrating the easing of restrictions, the ministry emphasized the importance of maintaining caution. They advised individuals to refrain from visiting hospital patients if they exhibit symptoms of respiratory infections, such as high fever or coughing.
Throughout the pandemic, Qatar has implemented rigorous measures to curb the spread of the virus. These measures have included stringent restrictions and the adoption of distance learning in schools, which was in place until the beginning of the current academic year.
As Qatar takes this significant step towards normalcy, it serves as a reminder of the progress made in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic while underscoring the continued need for vigilance and adherence to health guidelines.