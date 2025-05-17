Putin invites leaders to Russian-Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Arab leaders to intensify regional cooperation and pursue diplomatic solutions to mounting challenges in the Middle East.

In a message to participants of the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Putin addressed the ongoing war in Gaza, describing the moment as “difficult,” and warning that the conflict has “dramatically aggravated tensions” and worsened social and economic conditions across the region.

He underscored the Arab League’s role as a vital forum for “multilateral dialogue and interaction.”

Reaffirming Moscow’s stance, the Russian president said all regional disputes must be resolved through political means “based on international law” and with full respect for the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of states.

Putin also invited Arab League leaders and the Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, to attend the first Russian-Arab Summit, scheduled for October 15, expressing hope that the meeting would strengthen “mutually beneficial cooperation” and contribute to lasting peace in the region.