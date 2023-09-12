Putin announces Russia's pursuit of weapons based on new physical principles

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed on Tuesday that his country is actively developing weapons based on new physical principles.

Speaking during his meeting with the directors of the sessions of the East Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East, Putin stated, "If we look at the security sector, weapons based on new physical principles will guarantee the security of any country in the near future. We understand this well and are working to achieve it."

Weapons based on new physical principles represent a cutting-edge technological frontier involving innovative technologies and operational paradigms not previously utilized in conventional arms. These encompass a range of technologies, including laser, ultrasonic, radio frequency, and other advanced weaponry.

The Russian Far East city of Vladivostok welcomed thousands of participants for the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Sunday to promote economic and cultural exchanges among the regions of the Asia-Pacific.

The EEF is expected to attract about 7,000 participants, including media representatives, said Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District via video.

He noted that the forum features over 60 business events covering trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, tourism, education and culture.