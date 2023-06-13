Putin Threatens Depleted Uranium Weapons

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning on Tuesday, revealing that Russia is prepared to use weapons containing depleted uranium if necessary, amidst reports of the United States potentially supplying such weapons to Ukraine.

During a meeting with military journalists in the Kremlin, Putin described the losses suffered by Kyiv as "catastrophic," emphasizing that Russia is contemplating withdrawing from the grain agreement due to non-compliance with export provisions.

Addressing the ongoing Ukrainian counterattack, Putin asserted that the enemy, referring to Ukraine, has failed to achieve any significant success. He described the retaliation, initiated on June 4th, as a "massive assault employing strategic preparations."

Putin highlighted the extent of Ukrainian losses, stating that they approached catastrophic levels, with the country losing 25 to 30 percent of the military vehicles provided by Western nations. Furthermore, he claimed that Ukrainian casualties were ten times higher than Russian losses.

Putin disclosed that Russia lost 50 tanks during the conflict, some of which could be repaired, while Ukraine lost over 160 tanks and 360 armored vehicles in their counter-offensive.

Ukraine launched this offensive after months of anticipation, aiming to reclaim territories under Russian control. While Ukraine declared initial gains over the weekend and Monday, Russia announced successfully repelling all attacks.

The Russian President acknowledged that his forces in Ukraine face shortages of specific military equipment, including precision ammunition and drones. Putin stated that deficiencies in high-precision ammunition, communication equipment, and drones were apparent during the special military operation.

Putin accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the Kakhovka Dam with Himars missiles, expressing his country's lack of interest in the dam's tragedy due to its potential repercussions on newly acquired Russian regions.

Regarding the grain agreement, Putin declared that Russia is considering withdrawing from it, citing non-compliance with its provisions, mainly related to the export of Russian fertilizers. He asserted that many conditions outlined in the agreement were not respected. Putin also accused Kyiv of utilizing sea lanes specified in the agreement to launch drone attacks on the Russian fleet.

In a separate development, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's powerful mercenary Wagner Group, cast doubt on the continuation of their involvement in Ukraine amid a significant dispute with the Defense Ministry following the seizure of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin's statement raises questions about the future role of the Wagner Group, known for its effectiveness despite heavy losses in the conflict. Withdrawal by the group could be viewed as a betrayal by officials in Moscow.

Prigozhin cited the Defense Ministry's weak leadership, flawed tactics, and lack of ammunition as reasons for the constant conflict.