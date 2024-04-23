Protests erupt in Iran over police killing of a young man in southeastern city

Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents of Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province in southeastern Iran, gathered on Tuesday in front of the provincial governorate building to protest the killing of a young man by police gunfire.

Video footage shared on social media showed protesters chanting slogans such as "No to killer police" and "Down with the regime."

According to Iranian news websites, police officers shot dead a 20-year-old man named Amir Mohammad Jatr Sahar while he was driving his car.

State-affiliated media claimed that "police opened fire on the young man's car on suspicion of carrying smuggled fuel."

Meanwhile, the human rights organization "Haal Vsh" reported that a a group protesters managed to enter the office of the governor of Bandar Abbas.