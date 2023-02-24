Prosecutor Requests Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Saad Lamjarred

Shafaq News / The Paris public prosecutor has asked for seven years in prison for Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, as the star’s trial for rape allegations continues in France.

In addition, the court is also being asked to ban the singer from entering French territory for five years.

Lamjarred is on trial for allegedly raping a 20-year-old French woman at a luxury hotel in Paris in October 2016 while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

The plaintiff accused Lamjarred of beating her several times as she rejected his advances, with further court statements indicating that she was seen leaving the hotel crying in a state of distress.

Lamjarred has maintained his innocence, however, saying that he does not believe the plaintiff is lying, but that she may have been “wrong.”

(Morocco World News)