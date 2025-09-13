Powerful earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Shafaq News – Moscow

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was recorded at 6:37 a.m. local time (0237 GMT) with an epicenter located about 112 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative capital of Kamchatka Krai. The depth was measured at nearly 39 kilometers.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially cautioned of “hazardous” waves along coastlines within 300 kilometers of the epicenter but later revised its advisory, stating there was no tsunami threat.

Russian authorities nonetheless issued a tsunami warning along the Kamchatka coastline and urged residents to avoid beaches and other low-lying areas. Emergency services were placed on high alert.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which hosts the Russian Navy’s Rybachiy submarine base and Yelizovo airbase, reported no casualties or damage in the immediate aftermath.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, located in Russia’s Far East and known for frequent seismic activity, experienced a series of five powerful earthquakes on Saturday, with the largest reaching 7.4 in magnitude.