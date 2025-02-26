Pope Francis shows slight improvement, Vatican says

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis’ health showed slight improvement, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office on Wednesday evening.

The Pope is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs and early stages of a kidney insufficiency.

The update revealed that the Pope's mild kidney insufficiency has subsided, and a chest CT scan conducted the previous night showed normal progression of the lung inflammation.

The 88-year-old pontiff continues to receive high-flow oxygen therapy, though there were no reports of asthma-like respiratory episodes on Wednesday. Despite these improvements, his prognosis remains cautious.

Pope’s Potential Successors

The College of Cardinals has identified 22 strong candidates for the papacy, with Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines considered a favorite. Known for his progressive views, Tagle has openly criticized the Church’s past treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals and other marginalized groups.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, is seen as a steady, diplomatic choice. Meanwhile, Cardinal Peter Erdö of Hungary represents the conservative wing, often opposing issues like marriage equality.

Other contenders include Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, who has disagreed with Pope Francis on issues like same-sex blessings, and Cardinal Peter Turkson, a Ghanaian known for addressing taboo topics.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, a vocal critic of Pope Francis’ more progressive stances, also remains a strong possibility.