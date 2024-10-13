Pope Francis renews call for ceasefire, urges respect for UN peacekeepers

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Pope Francis reiterated his call for an "immediate ceasefire," while also urging respect for UN peacekeeping forces in the region.

During his Sunday Angelus prayer from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square, the Pope expressed his concern, "I continue to follow the events in the Middle East with deep worry."

He emphasized the need to "pursue paths of diplomacy and dialogue to achieve peace," and expressed his solidarity with all those affected by the ongoing conflict, including the people of Palestine, Israel, and Lebanon.

The Pope also prayed for the victims, displaced persons, and hostages, expressing hope for their immediate release. He wished for an end to the "great and unnecessary suffering caused by hatred and vengeance."

Pope Francis previously condemned Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon, describing it as a violation of ethical principles.

Earlier today, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that it had recorded "horrific violations" against its forces by the Israeli army, adding that it observed three Israeli military factions crossing the Blue Line.