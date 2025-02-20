Pope Francis' health improves, the Vatican announce

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Pope Francis continued his recovery from pneumonia and was able to have breakfast away from his hospital bed, following a sixth peaceful night in the hospital, The Vatican announced.

Matteo Bruni, The Vatican spokesperson, provided an update after confirming on Wednesday that new blood tests had shown "slight improvement" in some of the Pope's inflammatory markers.

The 88-year-old pontiff had contracted a severe case of pneumonia in 2023, leaving him more vulnerable to respiratory infections during the winter months.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Pope on Wednesday, becoming the first high-profile visitor to see him. After her 20-minute visit, she stated that Pope Francis was in good spirits and "joking as usual."

The Pope was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors confirmed on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.