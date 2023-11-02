Pope Francis and King Charles III to attend COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis and King Charles III are set to participate in the upcoming Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, scheduled to commence on November 30. This marks a historic moment as the Pope joins the climate summit for the first time since its inception in 1995.
In an interview with Italian television station Rai 1, Pope Francis confirmed his attendance: "I will go to Dubai. I think I will leave from the first to the third of December. I will spend three days there." The Vatican's involvement underscores the Church's growing emphasis on environmental stewardship.
Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III's participation following an invitation from Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a request from the British government. The king is expected to deliver a significant speech at the conference's opening session from November 30 to December 12.
With over 200 countries participating, COP28 aims to address critical issues, notably establishing a fund to compensate for climate damages, a topic of paramount importance following its adoption in COP27. The presence of these influential figures underscores the global commitment to tackling climate change and advancing sustainable solutions.