Pompeo says world should have confidence in smooth U.S. transition

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence that a post-election transition in the United States will be smooth.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

"We're going to count all the votes ... The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is ... successful today and successful when the president who's in office on January 20, a minute afternoon, will also be successful." He added.

President Donald Trump is continuing to refuse the results of the 2020 US elections, writing a series of tweets on Tuesday that claimed “big progress” was being made in his legal battles against the electoral process.

The president posted multiple all-caps tweets on Tuesday, writing “WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “WE WILL WIN!”

Officials’ projections have already indicated President-elect Joe Biden secured more than the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House, while Trump only earned 214.