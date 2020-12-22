Pompeo supports Kurdistan’ rights

Shafaq News / The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, discussed in a phone call the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

A statement issued by the Presidency of the Government stated that Barzani suggested that the United States and the United Nations should play a man role to reach an agreement between the region and the federal government based on the constitution.

Barzani also expressed his thanks for the US Secretary of State support to the right of the region to take a share of the federal budget

He referred to "the necessity of US aid to the Peshmerga forces, as well as technical assistance by USAID."

The two parties also discussed the security situation in the region, especially on the borders with Syria, and the importance of implementing the Sinjar agreement for the return of the displaced. They also stressed to strengthen the ties between the two countries, especially in the field of energy."