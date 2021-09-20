Pfizer says its covid vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11

Shafaq News / Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that the companies' two-dose Covid-19 vaccine was safe and showed a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11.

Based on data collected in a trial that included more than 2,000 children, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, said in a press release that the vaccine was "safe, well tolerated, and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses" for this age group. No Covid vaccines have yet been authorized or approved for use in children under 12.

The children in the trial were given two smaller doses of the vaccine than those given to people 12 and older, according to the release. The companies said that it produced antibody responses, and side effects, in children that were comparable to those seen in a study of people 16 to 25 who received the full dose of the vaccine.

More than 466.5 million Covid vaccine doses have been given in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is one of three in use in the U.S., along with Moderna's two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's single shot vaccine.

