Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective in final results

Shafaq News/ An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE was 95% effective in final results from a pivotal study and is showing signs of being safe, key pieces of data as the companies prepare to ask health regulators to authorize use.

Pfizer plans to seek authorization for the vaccine within days, the companies said Wednesday, leaving the vaccine on track to go into distribution by the end of the year if approved by health regulators.

"The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic," Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said. "We continue to move at the speed of science to compile all the data collected thus far and share with regulators around the world."

The company is waiting to fully analyze the data and compile required documentation before asking for authorization, a spokeswoman said.

Days earlier, Moderna Inc. reported similarly strong preliminary results for its shot, which the biotech said was 94.5% effective in an early look.