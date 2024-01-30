Paris document awaits Hamas approval

Shafaq News / Arab media outlets revealed today, Tuesday, the key points of the "Paris document" discussing a "ceasefire agreement" in the Gaza Strip, attended by American, Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian officials.

Last Sunday in Paris, discussions took place between the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and senior officials from Egypt, Qatar, and Israel, to discuss a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war, according to sources close to the participants in these meetings.

Furthermore, Israeli sources mentioned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tentatively agreed to the proposed agreement framework, while Hamas has expressed openness but has not yet provided a final response.

Sky News Arabia highlighted the main points of the Paris document, indicating that "the deal is partial to avoid the main point of contention, which is Hamas' demand for a complete ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal."

It added that "the deal consists of two additional stages following the partial stage but left without many details to avoid hindering the first stage. Negotiations on the next steps will occur during the ceasefire period."

The channel stated, "The first stage is a prisoner exchange deal, including what Israel terms humanitarian cases among detainees, numbering between 35 to 40 (this category includes remaining women, children, elderly over sixty, injured, and those with serious health conditions), these will be exchanged with Palestinian prisoners according to a ratio of 1 for 100 prisoners, and the ratio may increase to 1 for 250 (this clause is negotiable between the parties)."

It explained that "the Palestinian prisoners under discussion are those with high convictions (those Israel terms as blood-stained prisoners), while the deal also includes a temporary ceasefire for a month and a half (and according to the agreement's signing date in February, the ceasefire period may include each Ramadan month)."

Sky News Arabia also noted that "the deal includes a redeployment of the Israeli army inside the sector and withdrawal from some areas, and repositioning inside the sector."

On the other hand, Reuters quoted the head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, as saying that "the movement has received a Paris proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and will study it."

The head of the movement's political bureau confirmed that "the priority is to end the Israeli military attack and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza."

Haniyeh stated that he "will visit Cairo to discuss the Paris proposal," according to Reuters.