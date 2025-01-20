Panamanian President responds to Trump's inauguration remarks on Panama Canal

Shafaq News/ Panamanian President José Raúl Molino wasted no time in responding to US President Donald Trump's inauguration remarks about Washington's intention to regain control of the Panama Canal.

In a post on X, Molino stated, "The Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will remain so," adding that Panama has managed the canal "with a sense of responsibility towards the world and trade, including the United States."

During his inauguration speech, Trump asserted that the US "will reclaim" the Panama Canal, stressing that "the purpose of our agreement and the spirit of our treaty have been completely violated."

Trump continued in his speech after taking the oath of office, "We have been treated very badly through this gift" which "should never have been given. The promise made to us by Panama has not been fulfilled."

"American ships are subjected to dangerously high taxes and do not receive fair treatment, including the US Navy," he added, emphasizing that "China has taken control of this vital waterway. We did not give it (the canal) to China; we gave it to Panama. And we will reclaim it." Notably, Trump has previously not ruled out the use of force against Panama.

Before returning to power, Trump repeatedly stated that he wanted to reclaim the Panama Canal, which was built by the United States and opened in 1914. He criticized the deal made by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1977, which resulted in the transfer of control of the canal to Panama in 1999.