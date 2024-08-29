Palestinian Minister receives promises of action against citizens fighting with Israeli Army in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Farsin Shahin announced that several countries have pledged to take action against their citizens who are fighting alongside the Israeli army in Gaza.

"We have received promises on this issue and we hope that there will be a move from words to deeds within the framework of international law and laws adopted in countries," Shahin told Russia's Novosti news agency.

According to Shahin, the Palestinian Authority has raised this issue for a long time and continues to engage with the countries involved. " These countries must take effective action against those who have dual citizenship and who participate in the genocidal war against our people," she added.