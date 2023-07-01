Palestinian Minister of Prisoners Affairs Dies in Car Accident

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian Minister of Prisoners Affairs, Qadri Abu Bakr, and two others died in a devastating traffic accident on Saturday.

The incident occurred on a highway between Nablus and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, as confirmed by the Palestinian police spokesman.

President Mahmoud Abbas expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Minister Abu Bakr, praising him as a "great national fighter."

In a statement, President Abbas honored Abu Bakr's lifelong commitment to defending Palestine, its people, and its independent national decisions. He lauded the late minister's remarkable contributions to the institutions of the Palestinian state and his honorable role in the struggle for the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian police spokesman, Louay Irzeigat, disclosed that the accident resulted from a collision between two vehicles, primarily attributed to excessive speeding. However, he emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

In addition to the fatalities, three individuals sustained injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital. Their conditions range from moderate to severe.