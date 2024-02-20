Owner of targeted warehouse in south Lebanon denies site was Hezbollah arms depot

Shafaq News/ The owner of a Lebanese warehouse struck by Israeli jets on Monday denied the claim that it is a Hezbollah weapons depot.

“This is a company registered for 11 years that works with electricity generators, open from morning until night, receiving customers all day,” Mohamad Khalifa told The Associated Press. “There is nothing hidden here. The claim that this has weapons is a lie.”

The airstrike reduced the warehouse to scraps.

Strikes on two warehouses were carried out after a drone attack hit northern Israel earlier yesterday, causing no injuries or damage.

Hezbollah began launching daily attacks on Israeli settlements and military posts along the border on October 8. The powerful group said it is doing so to support Gaza in the war with Israel.