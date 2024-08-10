Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza school

Shafaq News/ More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Tabe'een school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, where displaced people had sought refuge.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, rescue teams are still working to recover bodies and injured individuals from beneath the rubble. Sources reported that Israeli forces launched three missiles at the school during dawn prayers.

The Israeli military, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the strike, stating that it targeted Hamas militants operating within a command and control center located in the Al-Tabe'een school. The facility was also being used as a shelter for Gaza City residents.

Hamas has always denied operating among civilians.

The strike is part of a broader escalation, with Israel hitting six schools in the Gaza Strip over the past week, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, predominantly women and children.

Since the conflict's escalation on October 7, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 39,699, with the majority being children and women. An additional 91,722 individuals have been injured. These figures are not final, as many victims remain trapped under rubble, and rescue teams are struggling to reach them.